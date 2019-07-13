Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.23% of all Medical Laboratories & Research’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.27% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0.00% 11.70% 5.70% Industry Average 35.31% 30.21% 7.62%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. N/A 264 33.58 Industry Average 84.26M 238.62M 63.25

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.46 2.75 2.83

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. currently has an average price target of $304.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.72%. As a group, Medical Laboratories & Research companies have a potential upside of 50.87%. The analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. -2.76% -5.23% 6.33% 8.05% 20.99% 17.54% Industry Average 7.85% 6.85% 27.29% 31.08% 49.46% 38.81%

For the past year Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.99 and has 3.77 Quick Ratio. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s rivals are 41.84% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Dividends

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems to support clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; and human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technology products; sample preparation and preservation equipment; centrifugation products and biological safety cabinets; water analysis instruments and laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables; chemicals; and research and safety market channel, and biopharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.