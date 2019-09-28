Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Analysts See $2.88 EPS; 0 Analysts Bullish Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)

Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report $2.88 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 9.92% from last quarter’s $2.62 EPS. TMO’s profit would be $1.15B giving it 24.95 P/E if the $2.88 EPS is correct. After having $3.04 EPS previously, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s analysts see -5.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $287.4. About 1.11 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hawaiian Electric Industries has $3800 highest and $3700 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is -17.44% below currents $45.42 stock price. Hawaiian Electric Industries had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, September 13 with “Sell”. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, August 9 report. See Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Company reported 9,935 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 9,000 shares. Franklin reported 35,469 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.06% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Advsr Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 8,116 shares. Ameriprise owns 278,967 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Quantbot L P owns 15,400 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 71,720 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Massmutual Trust Comm Fsb Adv has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 197,500 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Company Limited has invested 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Martingale Asset L P holds 331,860 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 13,846 shares.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company has market cap of $4.95 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. It has a 24.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 232,019 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Mngmt reported 16,201 shares. Laurion Capital Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Overbrook Corporation invested in 0.07% or 1,100 shares. Veritas Asset Mgmt Llp holds 6.82% or 2.72 million shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 0.19% or 294,451 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mgmt reported 21,401 shares. Wills Finance Group Inc accumulated 946 shares. Moreover, Vigilant Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 285 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C owns 827,980 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.34% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Prudential Fincl Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Glenview Bancorporation Dept holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,973 shares. 3,902 were reported by Gradient Ltd. Private Ocean Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Company reported 730 shares.

