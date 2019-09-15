Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) Holder Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Has Increased Position; Parkwood Position in Novartis Ag (NVS) Boosted by $6.07 Million

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) by 172.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc bought 5,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 9,156 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69B, up from 3,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $297.65. About 1.05M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 98.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 66,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 134,399 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27M, up from 67,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.99. About 2.35M shares traded or 22.92% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 07/05/2018 – Novartis: Alcon Cares Project 100 Commits to Reducing Cataract Blindness Globally; 27/03/2018 – Novartis and GSK CEOs set out diverging strategies; 20/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS EXPAND STUDY SHOWED SIPONIMOD (BAF312) REDUCED RISK OF DISABILITY PROGRESSION LARGELY DISASSOCIATED FROM RELAPSES IN PATIENTS WITH SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – GSK ALSO TO INITIATE STRATEGIC REVIEW OF HORLICKS AND OTHER CONSUMER NUTRITION PRODUCTS TO SUPPORT TRANSACTION FUNDING; 19/04/2018 – Novartis delivered a strong first quarter and acted to become a more focused medicines company; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS PHASE III DATA BROLUCIZUMAB DEMONSTRATE RELIABILITY OF; 16/04/2018 – NOVARTIS : ENTRESTO HELPED TO PRESERVE KIDNEY FUNCTION; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – IF MID-APRIL EXCHANGE RATES PREVAIL FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, CURRENCY IMPACT FOR YEAR WOULD BE POSITIVE 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS ON NET SALES AND POSITIVE 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS ON CORE…; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline is buying Novartis out of their consumer health care partnership

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairfield Bush Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Service, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,959 shares. Lvm Capital Management Mi has 2,183 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,153 shares. Ativo Cap Management Ltd Com accumulated 7,829 shares. Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd has 0.13% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,460 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Lc stated it has 0.44% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.29% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 23,916 are owned by Pictet Bankshares Tru. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 534,585 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 27,922 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Stanley has 988 shares. Sit Invest Associates has invested 0.26% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $143.46 million and $117.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 5,025 shares to 154,554 shares, valued at $17.00 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intermediate (VGIT) by 6,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,046 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust Com (IAU).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Elects New Director to Board – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “In Defense Of Novartis And Zolgensma – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues To Investigate Securities Claims Against Novartis AG â€“ NVS – Benzinga” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Continues To Investigate Securities Claims Against Novartis AG; ENCOURAGES INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100K TO CONTACT THE FIRM â€“ NVS – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “This Rockville biotech has added another deal to its growth plan – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.