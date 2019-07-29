Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (TMO) Stake Held by Lafleur & Godfrey Llc; Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Lowered Holding by $1.34 Million

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings (NMIH) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 53,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 430,115 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13 million, down from 483,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 554,486 shares traded or 19.83% up from the average. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 67.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 09/04/2018 – National MI to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Chief Operating Officer Claudia Merkle to President; 31/05/2018 – ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Patents to NMI and NMI TT Pharmaservices; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ NMI Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NMIH); 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (TMO) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,797 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44M, up from 36,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $288.86. About 791,384 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 5.23M shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). James Invest Research has invested 0.06% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Everence Cap Management stated it has 8,620 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Llc invested 1.49% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) or 53,641 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na has 435 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 2.50M shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Primecap Management Ca has 2.26M shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 26,053 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Tealwood Asset Mngmt has 1.45% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.4 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $37.15M for 11.45 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BTIG sees private mortgage insurers attractively valued – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NMI Holdings (NMIH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “National MI to Host Mortgage and MI Technology Roundtable in Quincy, MA – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National MI Certified as a Great Place to Work for Fourth Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 27,945 shares to 595,665 shares, valued at $14.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bone Inc by 152,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 17,830 shares to 97,334 shares, valued at $17.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,476 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Shrt Nat Muni (SUB).