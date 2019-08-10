Thermo Fisher Scient (TMO) Valuation Rose While Spf Beheer Bv Has Decreased by $24.54 Million Its Position; Bluemountain Capital Management Stake in W & T Offshore (WTI) Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scient (TMO) by 22.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 89,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 306,417 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 396,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scient for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.37. About 891,208 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 94.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 89,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The hedge fund held 5,708 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39,000, down from 95,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $651.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 1.88M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 09/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR OFFERING OF MIXED SECURITIES; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore to Contribute 88.94% of Its Working Interest in 14 Projects to Joint Ventur; 21/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – W&T Offshore and Baker Hughes, a GE company Announce Strategic Agreement for Joint Exploration & Development Program of 14; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Announces Gulf of Mexico Joint Exploration and Development Program with Investor Group; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 8422.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE RESULTING FROM SLOWDOWN OF PROGRESS OF CERTAIN PROJECTS; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 02/05/2018 – Old Debt Ties Up W&T Offshore as It Tries to Ride Oil’s New Wave; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Project-Level Commitment of Up to $419.6M for 14 Identified Projects; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Chairman/CEO Tracy Krohn Will Inves

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.18B for 23.99 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 400,833 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $76.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 60,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. On Wednesday, July 10 the insider KROHN TRACY W bought $69,750. BOULET VIRGINIA also bought $30,380 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) on Friday, June 7. KATZ STUART B had bought 10,000 shares worth $51,000 on Tuesday, May 7. Stanley B Frank bought 10,000 shares worth $65,070.

