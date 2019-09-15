Thermo Fisher Scien (TMO) Shareholder Cohen Klingenstein Cut Stake as Valuation Rose; As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined, Schwartz Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake by $2.53 Million

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 65.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 1.72M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT

Cohen Klingenstein Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scien (TMO) by 22.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc sold 8,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 28,351 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, down from 36,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scien for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $297.65. About 1.05 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67 million for 39.08 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 25,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts in 3 Charts – Nasdaq” on November 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Believe in the Contrarian Case for EA Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Electronic Arts (EA) – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Disney Is Selling Fox’s Video Game Business – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 75,000 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 425 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glacier Peak Capital Limited stated it has 18,567 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Advsr Lc invested in 0.04% or 4,654 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Co owns 80 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 39,582 shares. Mufg Americas holds 76,115 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.51% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Llp has invested 0.85% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Brinker stated it has 7,910 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.53M shares. Capital Research Glob Investors reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 1.32 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 15,366 shares.

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88M and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 59,000 shares to 115,400 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Grp Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Thomas White Int Ltd accumulated 0.24% or 4,631 shares. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.23% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Aspen Invest Management Inc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Country Club Tru Na reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Davis R M, Maine-based fund reported 158,500 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 16,400 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0.93% or 568,205 shares. Hartford Investment Management Communications reported 48,285 shares stake. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 38,146 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 17,976 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Smithfield Trust Communications holds 6,968 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Co has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sol Cap Management has 2,311 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. First Advisors Limited Partnership reported 348,903 shares.