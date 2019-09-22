Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Share Value Declined While Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Raised Stake by $419,936; Covenant Multifamily Offices Raised Its Position in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by $1.72 Million

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) by 270.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 26,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.69% . The institutional investor held 35,946 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587,000, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Theravance Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 208,598 shares traded. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has declined 10.59% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical TBPH News: 17/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma to Present New Data From Multiple Studies of VIBATIV(R) (telavancin) at 2018 ECCMID(TM) Conference; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA GETS ELLIPTA EXPANDED INDICATION FOR COPD; 08/05/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma to Host Key Opinion Leader Event Focused on the Unmet Medical Need in the Treatment of Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension; 21/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Drops 7.7% to Lowest in a Month; 29/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Submission of Regulatory Application in Japan for Once-Daily Single lnhaler Triple Therapy FF/UMEC/Vl for Patients with COPD; 10/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 17/05/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT DATA FROM AN EXPLORATORY PHASE 2A STUDY IN NOH PATIENTS BY END OF JULY 2018; 17/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma to Host Key Opinion Leader Event Focused on the Unmet Medical Need in the Treatment of Neurogenic Orthosta; 08/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma 1Q Loss $65.1M

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 180.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc bought 85,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 133,588 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, up from 47,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 13.77M shares traded or 5.52% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS RESOLUTION WILL BE VOTED AT AGM ON MAY 9; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA TO FILE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE CASE THIS MONTH; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Mkts holds 0.17% or 1.04M shares. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 130,419 shares or 0.08% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 159,530 shares. Phocas Fincl Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 4,505 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.47% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 127.28 million shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Com owns 57,938 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust, a Hawaii-based fund reported 38,953 shares. Rockshelter Capital Mgmt Llc holds 2.06% or 287,223 shares in its portfolio. Consolidated Investment Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 46,600 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 1.52% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Clear Street Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 23,700 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 17 shares. Country Club Tru Na holds 0.03% or 14,137 shares. 8.47M are owned by Mackenzie Corporation.

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $456.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 25,407 shares to 183,625 shares, valued at $53.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold TBPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 34.36 million shares or 3.09% more from 33.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). State Common Retirement Fund holds 42,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Blackrock Inc has 3.83 million shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 7,600 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Rhumbline Advisers has 57,070 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd owns 585,741 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 13,129 shares. 77,342 are held by Swiss Retail Bank. Tower Limited Co (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Glenmede Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 49 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 1.14 million shares. Old West Investment Mgmt holds 0.1% or 12,942 shares in its portfolio.