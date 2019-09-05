Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company; West Oak Capital Lifted Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake by $438,933

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 1.91 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 18,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.69% . The institutional investor held 150,321 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 131,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Theravance Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 37,367 shares traded. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has declined 10.59% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical TBPH News: 29/03/2018 – Breo Ellipta (GlaxoSmithKline/lnnoviva) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Approval of Expanded Indication in the US for Once-Daily Trelegy Ellipta for Treatment of COPD; 19/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Landmark IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Showing Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for COP; 08/05/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma to Host Key Opinion Leader Event Focused on the Unmet Medical Need in the Treatment of Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension; 17/05/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT DATA FROM AN EXPLORATORY PHASE 2A STUDY IN NOH PATIENTS BY END OF JULY 2018; 19/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Showing Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for COPD Patients; 29/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Submission of Regulatory Application in Japan for Once-Daily Single Inhaler Triple Therapy FF/U; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA GETS ELLIPTA EXPANDED INDICATION FOR COPD; 17/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma to Host Key Opinion Leader Event Focused on the Unmet Medical Need in the Treatment of Neurogenic Orthosta

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Launching GRIT for Veterans and Wipro (NYSE: $WIT) Expands Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IBM Security Study: Taxpayers Oppose Local Governments Paying Hackers in Ransomware Attacks – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Just Canâ€™t Compete With Current Board – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Limited Com owns 0.6% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 17,174 shares. Capital Counsel Incorporated holds 16,628 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Kempen Mngmt Nv holds 402 shares. Great Lakes Lc invested in 0.04% or 12,129 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). L And S Advisors Inc has invested 0.98% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 41,421 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 3.96 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,313 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Prudential Inc has invested 0.54% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,503 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.38% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Community Financial Services Group Limited Company has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 38,340 were accumulated by Strategic Glob Advisors Lc. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 3.60 million shares.

More notable recent Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Theravance (TBPH) Q1 Loss Widens, Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Theravance Biopharma and Mylan Expand YUPELRI® (revefenacin) Development and Commercialization Agreement to Include China and Adjacent Territories – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), The Stock That Slid 54% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Theravance Biopharma: Gaining Traction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold TBPH shares while 18 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 33.32 million shares or 0.99% less from 33.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 3,111 shares. King Wealth has 17,000 shares. Northern Trust has 0% invested in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) for 550,082 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 11,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The has 0% invested in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Hbk Invests LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 66,762 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 43,279 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 84,741 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.02% invested in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) for 265,459 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 18,374 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 56,394 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 128,913 shares to 964,858 shares, valued at $109.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 69,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,172 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.