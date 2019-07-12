Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 17.00 N/A -4.10 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 6.56 N/A -7.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Volatility & Risk

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.76 and it happens to be 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 1.85 beta and it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. On the competitive side is, Clovis Oncology Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Theravance Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 193.77% and an $50 average target price. Clovis Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average target price and a 119.03% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Theravance Biopharma Inc. seems more appealing than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43% Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has -17.43% weaker performance while Clovis Oncology Inc. has 4.51% stronger performance.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.