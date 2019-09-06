Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 20.42 N/A -4.10 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 7.50 N/A -1.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.75 beta indicates that Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 75.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cerecor Inc. has a 1.96 beta which is 96.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Cerecor Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential is 153.92% at a $55 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, which is potential 238.71% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cerecor Inc. seems more appealing than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares and 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.3%. Comparatively, Cerecor Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.