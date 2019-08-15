Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Both Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 20.06 N/A -4.10 0.00 Atreca Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Atreca Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 135.07% upside potential and a consensus price target of $50.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares and 67% of Atreca Inc. shares. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.3%. Competitively, Atreca Inc. has 17.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Atreca Inc.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Atreca Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.