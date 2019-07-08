Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 23 16.15 N/A -4.10 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 25.15 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Risk and Volatility

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.76 and it happens to be 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a 1.67 beta and it is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.4. The Current Ratio of rival Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 12.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.7. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 202.85% and an $50 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 86.4% and 44.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -0.42% -36.02% -38.82% -48.82% -64.21% -37.86%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.