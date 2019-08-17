Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 20.05 N/A -4.10 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 88.75 N/A -7.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Volatility and Risk

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 1.75 beta, while its volatility is 75.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.44 beta and it is 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 9 2.90

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s average target price is $50, while its potential upside is 135.18%. Meanwhile, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $126.73, while its potential upside is 57.06%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Theravance Biopharma Inc. seems more appealing than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has -18.52% weaker performance while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.