Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) Reaches $21.08 After 3.00% Down Move; Echo Street Capital Management Has Lowered Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 31.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 23,445 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)’s stock rose 6.91%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 50,873 shares with $5.24M value, down from 74,318 last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $13.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 221,933 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57

The stock of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 126,696 shares traded. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has declined 10.59% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical TBPH News: 10/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – EXPANDED APPROVAL IN U.S. ALLOWS TRELEGY ELLIPTA TO BE USED AS A TREATMENT FOR A BROADER POPULATION OF COPD PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED AN EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRELEGY ELLIPTA; 11/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline/lnnoviva’s Breo Ellipta Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Landmark IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Showing Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for COPD Patients; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA HIGHLIGHTS APPROVAL OF EXPANDED INDICATION IN THE US FOR ONCE-DAILY TRELEGY ELLIPTA FOR TREATMENT OF COPD PATIENTS; 17/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma to Present New Data From Multiple Studies of VIBATIV(R) (telavancin) at 2018 ECCMID(TM) Conference; 17/05/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT DATA FROM AN EXPLORATORY PHASE 2A STUDY IN NOH PATIENTS BY END OF JULY 2018; 18/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Study Compared Trelegy Ellipta to Relvar/Breo Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta; 29/03/2018 – Breo Ellipta (GlaxoSmithKline/lnnoviva) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.comThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $1.19B company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $20.45 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TBPH worth $35.82 million less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2,260 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd holds 4,582 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation holds 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 158,818 shares. 3,050 were accumulated by Schnieders Cap Management Lc. Mesirow Financial Inv Management has 13,335 shares. Smithfield Trust invested in 0.01% or 540 shares. Asset Mngmt One stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 9,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 14,902 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.89% stake. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Citadel Limited Co reported 581,988 shares stake. 686,546 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Sys. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Inc Lc holds 1,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 5,258 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 242,181 shares to 339,198 valued at $71.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) stake by 162,273 shares and now owns 1.40 million shares. Instructure Inc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy Corp has $11900 highest and $10900 lowest target. $114’s average target is 2.30% above currents $111.44 stock price. Atmos Energy Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of Atmos Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Theravance Biopharma has $55 highest and $40 lowest target. $50’s average target is 137.19% above currents $21.08 stock price. Theravance Biopharma had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The stock of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Needham. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Piper Jaffray.

More notable recent Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Theravance Biopharma: Gaining Traction – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UK’s Woodford Equity Income Fund Suspended – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), The Stock That Slid 54% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Spectrum Pharma’s (SPPI) Loss Narrows in Q2, Stock Rises – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Theravance Biopharma, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 33.32 million shares or 0.99% less from 33.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 56,394 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) for 265,459 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) for 150,321 shares. 550,000 were accumulated by Rock Springs Management Ltd Partnership. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,679 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moody Bancshares Trust Division holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Llc invested in 23,588 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc accumulated 6,890 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of America De owns 23,264 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 903,754 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) for 62,935 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 265,889 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 80,843 shares. 544,029 were accumulated by Geode Management Llc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The firm offers VIBATIV , a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.