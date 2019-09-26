Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) Reaches $19.92 After 3.00% Down Move; KEIO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN JP (KTERF) Shorts Lowered By 42%

The stock of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.26% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 85,069 shares traded. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has declined 10.59% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical TBPH News: 11/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline/lnnoviva’s Breo Ellipta Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT DATA FROM AN EXPLORATORY PHASE 2A STUDY IN NOH PATIENTS BY END OF JULY 2018; 17/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma to Host Key Opinion Leader Event Focused on the Unmet Medical Need in the Treatment of Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension; 14/03/2018 Theravance Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Reports Positive New Data From Multiple Studies of VIBATIV(R) (telavancin) at 2018 ECCMID(TM) Conference; 08/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma 1Q Loss $65.1M; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – EXPANDED APPROVAL IN U.S. ALLOWS TRELEGY ELLIPTA TO BE USED AS A TREATMENT FOR A BROADER POPULATION OF COPD PATIENTS; 29/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Submission of Regulatory Application in Japan for Once-Daily Single lnhaler Triple Therapy FF/UMEC/Vl for Patients with COPD; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED AN EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRELEGY ELLIPTA; 17/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma to Present New Data From Multiple Studies of VIBATIV(R) (telavancin) at 2018 ECCMID(TM) ConferenceThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $1.13B company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $19.32 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TBPH worth $33.84M less.

KEIO CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN JP (OTCMKTS:KTERF) had a decrease of 42% in short interest. KTERF’s SI was 149,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 42% from 256,900 shares previously. It closed at $61 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.04 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $-1.1 per share. After $-0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Theravance Biopharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% negative EPS growth.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The firm offers VIBATIV , a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.

More notable recent Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Theravance Biopharma to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Theravance Biopharma Reports Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of TD-8236, an Investigational, Lung-Selective, Inhaled Pan-Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor for Inflammatory Lung Diseases – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman Further Increases Translate Bio Stake – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), The Stock That Slid 54% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold Theravance Biopharma, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 34.36 million shares or 3.09% more from 33.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock has 0% invested in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) for 3.83M shares. Pnc Grp Inc holds 0% or 56 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 77,342 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 21,877 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 1,066 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 18,551 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 27,443 shares. Proshare Ltd Com, Maryland-based fund reported 20,977 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 338,848 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Fosun Limited reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Moreover, Clearline Cap L P has 0.3% invested in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH).

