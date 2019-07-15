Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) Reaches $17.53 After 9.00% Up Move; Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG) Shorts Down By 35.82%

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) had a decrease of 35.82% in short interest. EYEG’s SI was 222,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 35.82% from 346,200 shares previously. With 121,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s short sellers to cover EYEG’s short positions. The SI to Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 1.31%. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.0041 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2325. About 264,016 shares traded. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) has declined 56.74% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EYEG News: 22/05/2018 – Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Sees Addressing Fourth and Final Concern by End 2Q 2018; 16/05/2018 – EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Announces New Board Member, Steven Boyd; 22/05/2018 – Eyegate Pharmaceuticals: Second Amendment to IDE Submission Subject to Review by FDA; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Says Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items With Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 22/05/2018 – EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS – ADDRESSED THREE OF FOUR OUTSTANDING ITEMS IN SECOND AMENDMENT IN RESPONSE TO U.S. FDA’S REVIEW OF FIRST AMENDMENT; 06/05/2018 – DJ EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EYEG); 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 22/05/2018 – Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Sees Entering Clinic in 3Q 201; 16/05/2018 – EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Announces New Bd Member, Steven Boyd; 30/05/2018 – EyeGate Files Supplement to Investigational Device Exemption to Commence Study in Punctate Epitheliopathy using the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel

The stock of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 80,603 shares traded. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has declined 17.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TBPH News: 25/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Approval of Expanded lndication in the US for Once-Daily Trelegy Ellipta for Treatment of COPD Patients; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – EXPANDED APPROVAL IN U.S. ALLOWS TRELEGY ELLIPTA TO BE USED AS A TREATMENT FOR A BROADER POPULATION OF COPD PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA GETS ELLIPTA EXPANDED INDICATION FOR COPD; 17/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma to Present New Data From Multiple Studies of VIBATIV(R) (telavancin) at 2018 ECCMID(TM) Conference; 19/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Showing Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for COPD Patients; 23/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Reports Positive New Data from Multiple Studies of VIBATIV® (telavancin) at 2018 ECCMID™ Conference; 27/03/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma to Present New Data from Multiple Studies of VIBATIV® (telavancin) at 2018 ECCMID™ Conference; 20/04/2018 – Antimicrobials Working Group Highlights Member Company Participation at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID); 17/05/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT DATA FROM AN EXPLORATORY PHASE 2A STUDY IN NOH PATIENTS BY END OF JULY 2018The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $984.09M company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $19.11 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TBPH worth $88.57 million more.

Analysts await Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.22 earnings per share, down 60.53% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.76 per share. After $-1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Theravance Biopharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.58% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Theravance Biopharma had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 20. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of TBPH in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $55 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Theravance Biopharma, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 33.32 million shares or 0.99% less from 33.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 169,910 shares or 0% of the stock. Moody Comml Bank Division owns 250 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 268,813 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 13,190 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 53,265 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 0% invested in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) for 3,666 shares. Legal And General Group Public Llc reported 20,290 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) for 13,342 shares. 1,067 were accumulated by Tower Research Ltd (Trc). Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 46,008 shares. Parametric Portfolio holds 0% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) for 21,121 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 44,093 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 13,129 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) or 1.21M shares.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company has market cap of $984.09 million. The firm offers VIBATIV , a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.

