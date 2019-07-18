Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Comparison side by side

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 17.32 N/A -4.10 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5%

Liquidity

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.2 and has 19.2 Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Theravance Biopharma Inc. and resTORbio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 182.33% upside potential and an average target price of $50.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Theravance Biopharma Inc. and resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.4% and 49.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43% resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has weaker performance than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.