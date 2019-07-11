Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Contrasting side by side

Since Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 23 17.00 N/A -4.10 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 22.60 N/A -3.13 0.00

Demonstrates Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1%

Volatility & Risk

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.76 and it happens to be 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.04 beta is the reason why it is 204.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 5.4. Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

The consensus price target of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is $50, with potential upside of 193.77%. Competitively Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.43, with potential upside of 76.48%. Based on the results shown earlier, Theravance Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares and 95.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.