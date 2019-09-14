Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Theravance Biopharma Inc. has 6.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Theravance Biopharma Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.90% -47.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Theravance Biopharma Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. N/A 21 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

$55 is the consensus target price of Theravance Biopharma Inc., with a potential upside of 139.86%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%. Given Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Theravance Biopharma Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Theravance Biopharma Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.75. Competitively, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s rivals are 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Theravance Biopharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s peers beat Theravance Biopharma Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.