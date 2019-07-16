Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has 86.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Theravance Biopharma Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -55.10% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Theravance Biopharma Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

With average target price of $50, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a potential upside of 175.63%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.02%. Based on the results given earlier, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Theravance Biopharma Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Theravance Biopharma Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4. Competitively, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.76 shows that Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Theravance Biopharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.