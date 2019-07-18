Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparing side by side

Since Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 17.32 N/A -4.10 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 1.76 beta, while its volatility is 76.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc. has a 3.91 beta and it is 291.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Theravance Biopharma Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$50 is Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 182.33%.

Roughly 86.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.9% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.