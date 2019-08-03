Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 19.31 N/A -4.10 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.97 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.75 beta means Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s volatility is 75.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.75 beta and it is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential is 142.01% at a $50 consensus target price. Competitively Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $21, with potential upside of 22.95%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Theravance Biopharma Inc. seems more appealing than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 86.6%. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.