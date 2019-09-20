Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 21.08 N/A -4.10 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is $55, with potential upside of 145.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.1% and 86.1% respectively. About 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.