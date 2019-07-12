Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 17.08 N/A -4.10 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1213.96 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Risk & Volatility

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.76 and it happens to be 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 212.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Theravance Biopharma Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has 4.4 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has an average price target of $50, and a 192.40% upside potential. Competitively Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has an average price target of $26.5, with potential upside of 89.29%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Theravance Biopharma Inc. seems more appealing than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares and 22.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has weaker performance than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.