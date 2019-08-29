Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Contrasting side by side

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 19.73 N/A -4.10 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility & Risk

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s 1.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 75.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.88 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has an average target price of $55, and a 162.91% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.1% and 82.9% respectively. About 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has -18.52% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.