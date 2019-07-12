Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Comparison side by side

Both Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 17.36 N/A -4.10 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s 1.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 76.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential is 187.52% at a $50 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.4% and 74%. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.5%. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has -17.43% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 9.38% stronger performance.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.