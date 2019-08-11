Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 19.53 N/A -4.10 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 27.12 N/A -1.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Theravance Biopharma Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Theravance Biopharma Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Risk & Volatility

Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.75. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 102.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.02 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 141.43% for Theravance Biopharma Inc. with consensus target price of $50. Competitively the consensus target price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.75, which is potential 385.87% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Theravance Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.3%. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.