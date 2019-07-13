Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Comparing side by side

Both Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 16.96 N/A -4.10 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.50 N/A -2.09 0.00

Demonstrates Theravance Biopharma Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Theravance Biopharma Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.76 beta means Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s volatility is 76.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 3.1 which is 210.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 5.4. Meanwhile, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 188.35% upside potential and a consensus target price of $50. On the other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 57.91% and its consensus target price is $43. Based on the results shown earlier, Theravance Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares and 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.