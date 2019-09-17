Theratechnologies Inc. (TH) Analysts See $-0.04 EPS; Ecology & Environment (EEI) Has 0.57 Sentiment

Ecology & Environment Inc (EEI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 4 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 7 decreased and sold their stock positions in Ecology & Environment Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 1.60 million shares, up from 1.59 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ecology & Environment Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) to report $-0.04 EPS on October, 3.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Theratechnologies Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 93,900 shares traded or 24.62% up from the average. Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ecology and Environment Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by WSP Global Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: POLA, RNET, ADSK, DPW, EEI – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EEI, MBCQ, MAMS, and NCI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ABDC, VIA, EEI, and BKJ Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Ecology & Environment Inc. (NASDAQ: EEI) on Behalf of E & E Shareholders and Encourages E & E Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Ecology & Environment, Inc., an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $64.99 million. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides services to various phases of energy development by conducting critical feature/fatal flaw analyses, social and health impact assessments, feasibility and siting studies, field surveys, permitting, construction inspection, and compliance monitoring.

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 6.9% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. for 463,072 shares. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owns 287,330 shares or 4.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 1.15% invested in the company for 194,753 shares. The New York-based Needham Investment Management Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 115,768 shares.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 6,026 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (EEI) has declined 22.96% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 10/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN RIVER REGULATION PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.07 BLN YUAN; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.2 BLN YUAN; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS IT AND UNIT’S CONSORTIUM SIGNS ROAD CONSTRUCTION PPP CONTRACT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.17 BLN YUAN; 19/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS CONTRACT IS TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS OF ABANDONED URANIUM MINE SITES THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION; 14/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MAY 15; 22/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN GREENING PPP PROJECT FOR 255.8 MLN YUAN; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN VILLAGE INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH 140.6 MLN YUAN; 15/05/2018 – TRITECH GROUP LTD TTGL.Sl – UNIT ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT; 29/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL 1.07 BLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 14 PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT RELATED TO ASSET ACQUISITION

Theratechnologies Inc., specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and an enhanced life among HIV patients. The company has market cap of $456.33 million. The Company’s lead product is EGRIFTA, which increases the incidence or progression of diabetic retinopathy in diabetic HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy and excess abdominal fat in the United States and Canada. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wish You Were Here: How Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shareholders Made A Stonking Gain Of 1270% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) were released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “30 Minutes with Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) (NYSE:ACB) CCO Cam Battley – Midas Letter” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Obtains New York License: Ben Smith’s Weekly Cannabis Wrap – Midas Letter” with publication date: January 22, 2019.