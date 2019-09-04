Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 1715.17 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Zogenix Inc. is $61, which is potential 43.09% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.