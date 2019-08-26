Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

Table 1 demonstrates Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has -20% weaker performance while XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.