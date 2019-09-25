Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.03 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Vaxart Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares and 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was less bearish than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Vaxart Inc.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.