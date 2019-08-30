Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 7.88 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 72.2% respectively. Insiders held 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.