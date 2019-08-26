Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.5%. 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.