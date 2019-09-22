Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

As Biotechnology companies, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $96, with potential upside of 75.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.2% respectively. Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 2.08%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.