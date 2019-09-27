Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 4.02M -2.57 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 12 -0.13 70.52M -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Epizyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Epizyme Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 157,197,043.76% 0% 0% Epizyme Inc. 568,709,677.42% -51.8% -43.1%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Epizyme Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Epizyme Inc. has an average target price of $21.5, with potential upside of 109.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Epizyme Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.5%. 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has -20% weaker performance while Epizyme Inc. has 115.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.