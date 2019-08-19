Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

We will be comparing the differences between Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, which is potential 607.07% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders held 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was more bearish than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.