Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1259.99 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Aptorum Group Limited on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a 32.21% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares and 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. About 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has -20% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.