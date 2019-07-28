Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Since Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.6% respectively. About 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.