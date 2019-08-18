Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. About 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.