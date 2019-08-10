Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) Reaches $2.20 1 Year Low; Endurance International Group Holdings – Com (EIGI) Shorts Increased By 36.8%

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc – Com (NASDAQ:EIGI) had an increase of 36.8% in short interest. EIGI’s SI was 5.38M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 36.8% from 3.93M shares previously. With 655,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc – Com (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s short sellers to cover EIGI’s short positions. The SI to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc – Com’s float is 6.84%. The stock decreased 6.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 165,767 shares traded. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 01/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Sees 2018 Rev $1.140B-$1.160B; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECH – RECEIPT OF INDUSTRIAL PROMOTION SUBSIDY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Endurance International Group Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIGI); 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Manual Wheelchair Speed, Maneuverability, and Endurance and Community Access; 17/04/2018 – The National Trust For Scotland Foundation USA Annual Gala Honored Two Great Scots: Endurance Athlete, Broadcaster, and Philant; 01/05/2018 – ENDURANCE REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – The National Trust For Scotland Foundation USA Annual Gala Honored Two Great Scots: Endurance Athlete, Broadcaster, and Philanthropist Mark Beaumont BEM and Architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group 1Q Cash Flow From Ops $52.4 Million; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL AGREES TO SETTLE SECURITIES LAWSUITS

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $729.49 million. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their clients and potential clients through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 0.37% more from 131.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 1.40 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 4,453 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 6.70 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 25,243 shares. Bancshares Of America De accumulated 259,978 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc reported 336,036 shares. Grp Inc One Trading L P has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 226,969 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Trexquant L P reported 22,796 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 272,160 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The holds 49,141 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $128,850 activity. Montagner Marc had sold 7,851 shares worth $59,275 on Monday, February 11. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. also bought $128,850 worth of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) on Thursday, July 18.