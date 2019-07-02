Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Contrasting side by side

Both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 102.90% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares and 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has weaker performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.