Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Comparison side by side

Both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 876 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares and 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was more bearish than Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.