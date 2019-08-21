Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Personalis Inc. 22 11.56 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Personalis Inc.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.