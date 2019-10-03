Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Contrasting side by side

Both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 4.02M -2.57 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 7 0.00 33.18M -4.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 155,548,676.68% 0% 0% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 482,969,432.31% -590.4% -157%

Analyst Ratings

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 consensus price target and a 372.46% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares and 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.