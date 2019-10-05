Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 4.02M -2.57 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 25.75M -4.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 154,776,113.66% 0% 0% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 478,571,163.07% -913.4% -765.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.3%. 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.