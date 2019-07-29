Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.94 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and MannKind Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and MannKind Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, MannKind Corporation’s potential upside is 202.73% and its consensus price target is $3.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.5% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, MannKind Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has weaker performance than MannKind Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.