Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

The potential upside of the competitors is 131.90%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s competitors beat Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.