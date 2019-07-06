Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 34 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and InflaRx N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and InflaRx N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and InflaRx N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively InflaRx N.V. has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 80.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares and 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. shares. About 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was less bullish than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.