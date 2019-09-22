Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Contrasting side by side

Both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.2%. 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 34.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has stronger performance than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.